Newsvine

Mario 69

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 2746 Comments: 26728 Since: Jul 2011

Van Jones: 'The Clinton days are over' - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Jan 3, 2017 9:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Washington (CNN)The Clinton family's grip on the Democratic Party has come to an end and it's time for a new generation of leadership to lead the party, CNN political commentator Van Jones said.

"You have to understand, I think that the Clinton days are over," Jones told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that aired Sunday on "State of the Union." "This idea that we're going to be this moderate party that's going to move in this direction, that's going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform, and for prison expansion, that's going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA, those days are over."

A video of the interview is in the article.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor