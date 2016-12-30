Putin says Russia won't expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat measure

Vladimir Putin has said Russia will not expel any US diplomats in response to the US decision to kick out Russian officials over allegations of interference in the US presidential election. The foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said earlier on Friday that he was recommending that Putin expel 35 American diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to the US move. Putin said Russia’s response would depend on US attitudes to Russia under the new administration of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly spoken positively of Russia and Putin. Russia is accused of intervening in the election in support of Trump. “While we reserve the right to respond, we will not drop to this level of irresponsible diplomacy, and we will make further steps to help resurrect Russian-American relations based on the policies that the administration of D. Trump will pursue,” the Russian president said in a statement on the Kremlin’s website. The statement also wished Obama, Trump and the American people a happy new year and invited “all the children of American diplomats accredited in Russia to the new year and Christmas Tree in the Kremlin”. Earlier, Lavrov had suggested that Russia would cut off use of a warehouse building in Moscow and an embassy dacha on the outskirts of the Russian capital. Putin said this would not happen, at least over the new year period.