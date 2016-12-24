Pizza delivery man finds a miracle at church

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Devin Cammack had no idea what was in store for him when he arrived to work on Sunday. The 31-year-old pizza delivery driver had been called into work early and was dispatched to Victorious Life Church in Lewisville. Slightly confused by the directions, he arrived early and waited patiently at the rear of the church. Cammack was then called to the stage during a Christmas play by the lead character played by David Hira, who as part of the script, had ordered a pizza. “He came down the aisle,” Hira said, “I sat him down and said, ‘There’s something big going on in your life, you have a life-changing event coming up.’” In shock, Cammack stared blankly, he recalled. “I’m like, huh, what, how do you know this,” Cammack said. He was then asked to share his story with the congregation. Two years ago, the father of three was diagnosed with end-stage heart failure. He would need a pump implanted into his chest that does 90% of the resting workload of the heart. Because the pump needs 24-hour power, Cammack has to wear a battery pack when he is out of the house, and must be plugged in when home. “I need this to live,” Cammack said, patting the pack. “And medication.” After sharing his story on stage, the magic started. “Everyone got up out of their seats and came up to us and dropped money in the hat,” he said. “$1,456.” “The world is good. It is full of goodness and kindness and people are just waiting to be able to express that in some way and be witness to that,” said Cammack. “It was phenomenal.”