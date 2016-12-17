Some Newsviners

Recognizing the early signs of potential abuse In order to effectively stop the cycle of abuse, we must first look for and recognize its signs. The effects of domestic abuse are not always apparent to the five senses, which means we sometimes have to do a little detective work. We may have to look at things we would ordinarily ignore. We may have to ask questions we'd never think to ask. We may even have to watch for patterns when we'd really rather be doing something else. In any case, we've provided a few things to keep an eye out for in the event that domestic abuse is suspected to exist.

Harmful pattern #1 - avoidance A person who has very few friends or even none at all, may exhibit some characteristics of an abuser -- especially if this person is unreasonably uncomfortable around others for no immediate reason. He or she will avoid family gatherings or parties with friends as well. The abuser prefers solitude and encourages his or her mate to prefer solitude too -- all in an effort to isolate the victim from the opinions or behaviors of others. To the abuser, differing opinions invalidate the principles that the abuser wants his or her victim to live by, so he or she will use avoidance to minimize anything perceived as a threat. He or she will also require his or her victim to share the same opinions and cut ties with anyone who varies from those opinions. Unfortunately, that includes the victim's own family and friends.

Harmful pattern #2 - criticism Abusers are also highly critical of almost anything that their victims do or find interest in. It is a strategy designed to keep victims striving for an unreachable goal while ultimately failing at everything. To the abuser, this failure justifies the insults and criticism that the victim receives. To the victim, the failure justifies everything that the abuser says about him or her.

Harmful pattern #4 - aggression Aggression is the most obvious sign of an abuser, but because it can come in many forms, it can be difficult to identify right away. One form is passive-aggression (described on the previous page). Other forms include damaging physical property and/or pressuring a victim to engage in unwanted sex. Accompanying aggression in the early stages is the quick and exaggerated apology. Abusers, seemingly knowledgeable that they have committed a criminal act, will not only apologize for causing harm, they'll do it with such fanfare that their victims accept the apology as being genuine. Of course, the abusers do not really mean it. Their apologies are nothing more than manipulative tools designed to con and prevent their victim from leaving.

Harmful pattern #5 - defensiveness In addition to being highly critical, abusers are highly defensive against the same criticism themselves. They do not like to be criticized at all, in fact, and will place blame for all their own faults onto someone else. Abusers who blame others for their own problems tend to whine about being attacked and blocked from success. They have an "It is me against the world" mentality while refusing to take responsibility for much of anything. Abusers who blame others for their own emotions tend to make those who are close to them "walk on eggs." People find themselves second-guessing what they want to say around the abuser, and they'll adjust their speech in an effort to keep the abuser calm. To the abuser, other people are responsible for the way he or she feels and the success he or she has in society.

Harmful pattern #6 - contempt Eventually, abusers start to exhibit contempt for almost everything around them. It is a pessimistic attitude on steroids, and the vehicle for the contempt can be anything: a television show, a song, a style of clothing, a relative, a friend, etc. Contempt is expressed through name-calling, insults, cursing and even veiled threats. With enough time, this contempt shifts onto the victim who, to the abuser, becomes a literal punching bag for everything wrong with the world.

