Pelosi agrees to changes demanded by rank-and-file - POLITICO

A day after fending off the first real challenge to her control in years, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind changes to the leadership that will loosen — if only slightly — her grip on the Democratic hierarchy.

Democrats adopted several Pelosi-approved changes during a caucus meeting Thursday, most notably allowing members — not the minority leader — to pick the next chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

"This is exactly the kind of change that we’ve been pushing from the very beginning," said Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, who helped lead a drive to delay leadership elections two weeks ago.

No one has stepped forward to challenge current DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, but Moulton said he "wouldn't be surprised" if that happened.