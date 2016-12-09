CUTENESS OVERLOAD! This Tiny Dog Rides a Giant Saint Bernard EVERYWHERE

This is the tale of Lulu and Blizzard, two dogs with the most magical relationship this side of Hogwarts. They met when Japanese chin Lulu was just a baby, and Saint Bernard Blizzard was already over 120 pounds. So, not surprisingly, Lulu adopted Blizzard as a parent. And according to owner David Mazzarella, Lulu didn’t give Blizzard much of a choice.

“Her favorite place was on his back when he was laying down, and over time she got comfortable in this position. When he stood up, she would jump around constantly to get on his back where she felt the most comfortable.”

That’s right. LULU. RIDES. BLIZZARD.

[[a couple of good photos are in the article]]