Analyst: Clinton's Mistakes, Voter Anger led To Upset Trump Win - News - Booneville Democrat - Booneville, AR

ITTLE ROCK - Mistakes by Hillary Clinton and a level of voter anger that pollsters and pundits underestimated led to Donald Trump's upset win in last month's presidential election, political analyst Charlie Cook said Tuesday. The publisher of the Cook Political Report online newsletter and columnist for the National Journal magazine dissected the election in a talk to the Political Animals Club at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock. Cook, who was born in Louisiana to parents from Arkansas, admitted Trump's win took him by surprise, as it did most analysts.

"I'm still speechless," he said. Cook said that in retrospect, it appears the Clinton campaign did not pay enough attention to the states where the race was closest: New Hampshire, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Of the four, Clinton won only New Hampshire. "This election basically came down to under 80,000 votes across three states," Cook said. Clinton never set foot in Wisconsin during the general election, making her the first major-party presidential nominee to skip campaigning in the state since 1972, he said.