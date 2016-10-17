Meet The Two Ultra-Conservatives Trump Would Nominate To The Supreme Court

Trump has painted a very vivid picture of what sort of justices he would appoint if given then chance to do so — and it looks a whole lot like what one would expect from some of the most conservative factions within the GOP.

Last December, Trump named his favorite member of the Supreme Court,Justice Clarence Thomas. That alone suggests that Trump’s nominees could immediately become some of the most conservative members of the bench in decades. In addition to joining famous conservative decisions such as Citizens United or the Court’s decision to dismantle much of the Voting Rights Act, Thomas embraces an interpretation of the Constitution that led past justices to strike down child labor laws.

More recently, in a statement earlier this week, Trump disclosed two judges that he believes would “best represent the conservative values we need to protect: William “Bill” Pryor Jr. and Diane Sykes.”