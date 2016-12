When Yahoo’s Katie Couric asked Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg about the national-anthem protest by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, it added another layer to the controversy.

Ginsburg isn’t a fan of the protest and didn’t hold back her opinion of it. She called the protests from Kaepernick and other NFL players “dumb and and disrespectful.”

“If they want to be stupid, there’s no law that should be preventive,” Ginsburg told Couric.