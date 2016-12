Newsvine

Company

newsvine.com

Newsvine is a liberal-leaning, community-powered, collaborative journalism news website which draws content from its users and syndicated content from mainstream sources such as The Associated Press. Wikipedia

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

Founded: 2006

Owner: NBCNews.com

Founders: Calvin Tang, Mike Davidson, Lance Anderson, Mark Budos

https://www.google.com/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF-8#q=newsvine