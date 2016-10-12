A Guide to Clinton's Emails

FBI Director James Comey announced on July 5 that he will not recommend criminal charges in connection with Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email system while secretary of state. His decision, however, will not end the political debate over Clinton’s judgment.

Here we provide answers to common questions about Clinton’s emails.

When did Clinton set up her private server, and where was it located?

A report issued by the State Department’s independent inspector general in May said Clinton used “a personal email system to conduct business” while she was a U.S. senator and during her 2008 presidential campaign. (She was a senator from New York from January 2001 to January 2009, when President Obama nominated her to be secretary of state.) “She continued to use personal email throughout her term as Secretary, relying on an account maintained on a private server, predominantly through mobile devices. Throughout Secretary Clinton’s tenure, the server was located in her New York residence,” the IG report said.

FBI Director James Comey said there were “several different servers and administrators of those servers during her four years at the State Department.” The FBI director added, “As new servers and equipment were employed, older servers were taken out of service, stored, and decommissioned in various ways.”

