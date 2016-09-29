Report: State Dept. to process 3,000 new pages of Clinton emails

The State Department will process for release an additional 3,000 pages of Hillary Clinton’s emails before Election Day, according to a report Wednesday night.

Initially, a federal judge had ordered State to process 1,050 pages before Election Day—and according to Politico, which first reported the news, the federal department will now process an additional 1,850 pages by the same deadline. The deal is a result of a case brought by Vice News reporter Jason Leopold, who had filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Clinton’s emails.

The emails will come from a trove recovered by the FBI during their investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server during her four years at the State Department. Clinton came under fire for her email arrangement, which she’s since admitted was a mistake; the FBI did not recommend criminal charges against Clinton after its investigation into the matter.