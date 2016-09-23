Obama, in an awkward twist, becomes Saudi Arabia's defender - POLITICO

Long a critic, the president now finds himself in the uncomfortable spot of protecting the austere desert monarchy from Congress.

President Barack Obama has never had a great relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Now, he’s the last man standing between the wealthy desert kingdom and billions of dollars in potential liabilities.

Obama has cast the Saudis as "so-called" allies; bemoaned the terrorist-inspiring version of Islam they practice; and even suggested the oil-rich Arab state learn to "share" the Middle East with rival Iran. The Saudis, meanwhile, consider Obama naive, sparring with him over the Iran nuclear deal and questioning his hands-off approach to Syria’s bloody civil war.

Despite these differences, Obama has promised to veto a bill that Congress passed unanimously allowing families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over alleged