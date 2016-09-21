It's Deadly To Pretend ISIS Doesn't Mean What It Says

Editor’s note: The opinions in this article are the author’s, as published by our content partner, and do not necessarily represent the views of MSN or Microsoft.

Over the weekend, America once again became the target of terrorism. This time it was several pipe bombs and homemade pressure cookers left in multiple locations in New York City and New Jersey. The prime suspect, Ahmad Khan Rahami, an Afghanistan-born American, was apprehended Monday morning after a shootout with police.

While Rahami’s motivations are still allegedly unknown, it appears he traveled to Afghanistan, after which friends say he appeared to have been radicalized. Just like after so many other recent Islamist terrorist attacks, there was a rush from the media and politicians to claim these attacks weren’t organized by the Islamic State (ISIS), and therefore were random events. This is not only disingenuous—it’s reckless.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was quick to assure people that although the blast did appear to be intentional, it was certainly not a case of “international terrorism” (Monday morning Cuomo changed his mind after Rahami was identified as the suspect). How the governor made his initial assessment so quickly isn’t clear. Why he did so is perhaps easier to grasp.