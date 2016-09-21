Bridal Party Poses With Rescue Puppies Instead of Bouquets for Animal Lover's Wedding

Five 8-month-old puppies became the star of dog rescuer Sarah Mallouk Crain's big day earlier this month when she invited her wedding party to each carry a tiny boxer-coonhound puppy instead of the more traditional bouquets of flowers.

"The groomsmen loved it," Crain told InsideEdition.com. "They had so much fun with the puppies."

And even though she made the decision to bring in the dogs on her own, she said her groom, Matt Crain, "was all about it. He didn't grow up with dogs, and over the years, I've turned him into [a dog person]."

Crain, who helped found Elizabethtown's Pitties Love Peace, which focuses on rescuing pit bulls, said animals have always been an important part of her life.

"All my pictures growing up, my parents have me off in the corner playing with an animal," Crain said.

She said her passion is rescuing dogs, and helped raise the five pups featured at her wedding, after they were all brought to Pitties Love Peace in early July.

The puppies, all from the same litter, are named after the original five first ladies: Martha, Abigail, Dolley, Elizabeth and Louisa.