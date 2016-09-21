Dog lives just long enough to see his person married

Kelly O’Connell adopted Charlie Bear when he was just 12 weeks old. She was working at an animal shelter, while studying to become a veterinarian, when the small black labrador puppy was discovered abandoned outside a grocery store and brought in.

Though O’Connell was still in school and living at home with her parents at the time -- hardly the ideal scenario for adopting a new dog -- she knew that she and Charlie Bear were meant to be together the second she saw him, and threw caution to the wind.