Newsvine

Mario 69

About Articles: 33 Seeds: 2739 Comments: 26607 Since: Jul 2011

Dog lives just long enough to see his person married

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mario 69 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Wed Sep 21, 2016 9:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Kelly O’Connell adopted Charlie Bear when he was just 12 weeks old. She was working at an animal shelter, while studying to become a veterinarian, when the small black labrador puppy was discovered abandoned outside a grocery store and brought in.

Though O’Connell was still in school and living at home with her parents at the time -- hardly the ideal scenario for adopting a new dog -- she knew that she and Charlie Bear were meant to be together the second she saw him, and threw caution to the wind.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor