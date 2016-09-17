High praise for Syria's 'White Helmets' – but who are they?

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the “White Helmets”, are the subject of a new Netflix documentary that paints them as nothing less than heroes, while a huge petition is calling for the group to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Little known until now, the actions of this civilian volunteer rescue group -- often the first to arrive at scenes of appalling carnage -- are now in the global spotlight.

Since war broke out in Syria in 2011, stories of the ordinary people caught in the crossfire of this brutal war do not always get international attention, not least those of civil groups, such as the White Helmets, who put their lives on the line every day to help and protect their fellow Syrians.

Tens of thousands saved

The Syrian Civil Defense, whose 2,900 members wear the eponymous white helmets, was created in 2013. They are always the first (and very often the only) rescue group to arrive at scenes of often unimaginable carnage that follow artillery and aerial bombardments in densely populated areas.

Operating in zones controlled by the various rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, they have saved tens of thousands of lives (they claim 60,000), while losing 130 of their own number.

The group claims absolute neutrality in the Syrian civil war.