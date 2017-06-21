Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi philosophy fails in Georgia: GOP McCarthy

Democrats "used a progressive movement of where they're going" and it failed, Rep. Kevin McCarthy tells CNBC.

McCarthy's comment came after Republican Karen Handel won Georgia's special election against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Despite spending tons of cash in the Georgia special election, Democrats still lost, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CNBC on Wednesday.

"They used a progressive movement of where they're going. This is the Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi philosophy, and it failed," the California congressman said on "Squawk Box."

McCarthy's comment came the morning after Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia's special election to succeed