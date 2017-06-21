As Email Probes Continue, Clinton Could Have Security Clearance Revoked - Leah Barkoukis

Just when she thought the email scandal was behind her, Hillary Clinton is facing yet another investigation into her handling of classified information—this time by the State Department.

The department’s investigation aims to determine whether Clinton and her closest aides violated government protocols by using her private server to receive, hold and transmit classified and top-secret government documents. The department declined to say when its inquiry began, but it follows the conclusion of the FBI’s probe into the matter, which did not result in any actions being taken against Clinton or any of her aides.

Depending on the outcome of the current State Department inquiry, Clinton and her aides could have their access to sensitive government documents terminated.