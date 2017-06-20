Jon Ossoff tries to overcome Nancy Pelosi ties in Georgia House race - Washington Times

ROSWELL, Ga. — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is not on the ballot in the runoff race Tuesday for Georgia’s open congressional seat, but Republicans are pushing to make sure the California Democrat is on voters’ minds when they go to the polls.

On the stump, in flyers and in a barrage of radio and television ads, GOP candidate Karen Handel and her allies have hammered home the message that Democrat Jon Ossoff will carry Mrs. Pelosi’s water in Congress, as they look to excite their party’s base and raise doubts about Mr. Ossoff’s pledge to be an independent voice.

Mrs. Handel says her supporters will have the chance Tuesday “to rock Nancy Pelosi’s world.”

“This strategy for this campaign has always been about who is the best right fit for the people of this district and the people of this district are not from a views and values standpoint aligned with Nancy Pelosi,” Mrs. Handel told reporters Monday during a campaign swing through a down-home diner in suburban Atlanta.