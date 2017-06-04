Newsvine

Al Franken: Time for Hillary Clinton, Democrats to 'move on' - Washington Times

Seeded on Sun Jun 4, 2017 6:36 AM
Sen. Al Franken says it’s time for Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party to “move on” from her presidential election loss and learn how to better reach voters.

“I love Hillary. I think she was very prepared to be president of the United States,” the Minnesota Democrat told Yahoo’s Katie Couric in an interview Thursday. “I think she’s the smartest, toughest, hardest-working person I know,” he continued. “And I think she has a right to analyze what happened, but we do have to move on. And we have to move on by proving we are the party that cares about a lot of the people who voted for Donald Trump.”

Mr. Franken’s comments come after Mrs. Clinton blamed many of her campaign troubles on a laundry list of issues — including Russian meddling, misogyny, fake news, and a lack of DNC support — during the Code Conference Wednesday in Ranch Palos Verdes, California.

