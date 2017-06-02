Maxine Waters: Less Lawmaker, More Circus Act - Fox Nation

Rep. Maxine Waters, once again, has gone on national television to talk about impeaching President Donald Trump — to double down that time’s a-tickin’ and Americans are weary of waiting. This is a woman who has been blinded by hate.

This is about the umpteenth time Waters‘ has called for Trump’s impeachment. And her bizarre failure to recognize that Trump’s not yet committed an impeachable offense just moves her ongoing campaign to remove the president from the White House, by whatever means necessary, into the category of crazy.

Waters hates Trump so much that she’s lost her ability to think — her ability to separate reality from fantasy.

Here’s her latest rant, delivered on MSNBC, noted by Breitbart: “[T]he American public is growing weary of all these actions without enough being done by the elected officials who they elected to represent them. I believe that this man [Trump] has done enough for us to determine that we can connect the dots, that we can get the facts that will lead to impeachment.”