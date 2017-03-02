If Hillary Clinton Were President Website | POPSUGAR News

While watching President Donald Trump's first address to Congress on Feb. 28, *Blake thought: "Where is the real president, Hillary Rodham Clinton?" In an alternate universe, Clinton had addressed the joint session and it had gone well — too well. Blake covered the news on her satirical website called HillaryBeatTrump.com. Its tagline reads "Hillary Rodham Clinton: America's 45th President. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date with the headlines from her first term."

Sigh.

On HillaryBeatTrump.com, we see headlines like "New York Times Slams Clinton For Giving 'Yet Another Excellent Press Conference," "Clinton 'Can't Wait' For White House Correspondent's Dinner, Kate McKinnon to Host" and "'Creepy' Billionaire Betsy DeVos Turned Away From DC Public School: 'Literally No Reason She Should be Here.'"