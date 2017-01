Police in Iowa recently took a man named Scott Michael Greene, 46, into custody in connection with the ambush killings of two officers in the Des Moines area Wednesday morning. The killings are the 51st and 52nd police officer deaths caused by firearms this year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a group that tracks police fatalities. As of today, these firearm-related deaths were up by more than 50 percent from the previous year.