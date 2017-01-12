Trump talks to intelligence chief about dossier

Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that the director of national intelligence called him to deny leaking a dossier containing a variety of allegations against the president-elect over his relationship to Russia.

"James Clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated," Trump tweeted. "Made up, phony facts.Too bad!"

In a separate statement, Clapper said he expressed to Trump "my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press, and we both agreed that they are extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security."

The dossier in question, prepared by a former intelligence agent hired by Trump's political opponents, claims that Russia has compromising information on Trump, including a variety of sexual and financial allegations. It also claims Trump associates had contacts with Russian officials during an election in which the Russians were accused of cyber-espionage on Democrats working with presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.